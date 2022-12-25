The food multinational Nestlé has 30 vacancies open in its internship program for 2023. Opportunities are in several areas for the city of São Paulo.

Registration is now open and can be done here until the 31st of January.

The company explains that the main objective of the program is to develop, prepare and train interns for the job market through a learning trail, internship evaluations, feedback and even possible internal moves and hiring.

The areas that the company is hiring are: Finance & Control, People Management & Compliance, Legal, Marketing & Communication, Supply Chain, Engineering and Quality, Information Technology, Digital Transformation and Sales & Trade. Candidates who are studying any higher or technical course from the third to the penultimate semester are accepted.

The benefits offered are: Scholarship, Meal allowance, Transport allowance, Medical assistance, Life insurance, 13th salary, Paid vacations and discounts at Empório Nestlé

There will be three selection stages, with a development journey, online dynamics and individual interviews, which must take place by March 2023, when those approved will be admitted.