From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/22/2024 – 7:00

Among 100 brands evaluated, Nestlé, Google and Samsung stand out as those that best understand the context and meet the needs of Brazilian consumers. This is what the Contextual Brand Success 2024 study by Ipsos reveals.

The survey carried out with 2 thousand consumers evaluated three essential pillars for the success of brands: Expectation, Context and Empathy.

The Expectation pillar refers to everything people feel and know about brands. The study assesses consumers’ general perceptions of quality, innovation, and brand recognition across different categories.

The Context, the second pillar analyzed in the study, represents 50% of the weight of why a brand is chosen or consumed. Both the Macro Context aspects are analyzed – such as social and environmental responsibility, diversity and other issues related to the brands’ stance on ESG issues, in addition to macroeconomic issues in the country and the world; and the Micro Context – aspects that impact consumers on a more individual basis, such as the adequate satisfaction of their daily needs and the alignment of brands with their consumption occasions.

And the Empathy pillar measures the level of connection brands have with consumers’ lives and values. This pillar assesses how brands’ positions are perceived in terms of ethics and integrity.

Among the 13 brands that achieved the top 10 positions in the ranking, Nestlé stood out for being known for meeting consumers’ needs in a more satisfactory manner. In second place, Google was recognized for its ability to generate empathy, making people’s lives easier with its technological innovations.

Samsung, in third place, demonstrated strength in the Expectation pillar, being widely recognized for its quality and reliability. The brand was recognized for its continued ability to innovate, creating a perception of constant technological evolution among consumers.

Check out the 20 outstanding brands in 2024