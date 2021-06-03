Nestlé, the Swiss food giant, acknowledged in an internal report that more than 60% of its food products “do not meet a recognized definition of health”.

The company assumed, also in that document, that “some of our categories and products will never be”healthy“no matter how much we renew ourselves.”

The presentation, distributed among the top executives this year and disclosed by the Financial Times, drew attention to some surprising facts about nutritional elements.

An activist protests against Nestlé. Photo / Archive

The document also states the low standards for health they have for Nestlé products, the world’s largest fast consumer goods company with net sales of more than $ 93 billion per year.

Nestlé’s unhealthy products

Only 37% of the company’s products, calculated by income and excluding items such as pet food and specialty medical nutrition, they received a rating higher than 3.5.

This measurement belongs to Australia’s health star rating system, which rates food products out of 5.

The maker of Kit Kat, Maggi noodles and Nescafé came to describe this qualification as a “recognized definition of health”, despite the fact that 70% of their products did not even reach the threshold of 3.5.

The most questioned were 96% of beverages, except pure coffee, and 99% of their confectionery and ice cream products.

In contrast, 82% of its water products and 60% of its dairy products met the threshold for “healthy.”



Mexican soccer player, Rafa Márquez, promotes one of Nestlé’s most dangerous foods. Photo / Archive

Nesquik, one of the most dangerous

This drink that is presented as “perfect at breakfast to prepare children for the day”, It has 14g of sugar in a 14g serving.

It also includes amounts of colorants and flavorings, which are apparently designed to mix with milk.

The report highlights products like DiGiorno pizza that contains 40% of the recommended daily amount of sodium, and Hot Pockets pepperoni pizza, 48% of it.

Nestlé’s response

In this regard, the company said “we are working on a company-wide project to update its pioneering nutrition and health strategy.”

And they added in a statement that “we are examining our entire portfolio at different stages of people’s lives to ensure that our products help meet their nutritional needs and support a balanced diet.”

With regard to sugars and sodium, they indicated that “we have reduced them significantly, between 14 and 15% only in the last seven years.”

When asked about the leaked document, Nestlé said that, “although they offer healthy products, there must be room for everything “.

“We believe that a healthy diet means finding a balance between well-being and enjoyment. Our direction of travel has not changed and it is clear: we will continue to make our portfolio tastier and healthier, “they noted.



The food giant’s products are in the crosshairs. Photo / Archive

In a final statement, a Nestlé India spokesperson said: “We are constantly striving to increase the nutritional profile of our products, as well as to innovate with new and nutritious offerings.”

The dangers of unhealthy eating from Nestlé

Cornell University nutrition science professor Marion Nestlé, who is not related to the company, has sued food companies for their misleading marketing claims.

The teacher declared to Financial times that instead of focusing on creating healthy food options for consumers, food companies are “more interested in lining the pockets of shareholders and focusing on quantity than quality.”

He also stressed that, for years, scientists have been trying to understand how to limit salt and sugar without changing the original flavors, but the work is not easy.

Even when it comes to harming the environment, the food giant is not far behind.

In December last year, Nestlé was ranked among the world’s largest polluters for the third consecutive year, with 8,633 pieces of plastic, a list that also includes Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.