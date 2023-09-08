Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/08/2023 – 7:30 am

Nestlé announced on Thursday, 7, the purchase of the CRM Group, owner of the Kopenhagen and Brasil Cacau chocolate brands and the Kop Koffe coffee shop chain. The value of the acquisition, which was closed on Wednesday night, was not disclosed, but people close to the negotiations say it involved something around R$ 4.5 billion.

The acquisition will now have to be approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). According to Nestlé – which waited more than 20 years for the approval of the purchase of Garoto, in 2002 – the expectation now is that the conclusion of the deal will take place in 2024.

Renata Vichi, president of CRM, will remain in charge of the company. She has a 25-year history in the group, where she was a partner of her father, Celso Ricardo de Moraes. In 2020, he sold his stake in CRM to the American fund Advent International, but Renata continued to lead the company’s operations, a role she will continue to perform.

Expansion

Under the terms of the deal closed on Wednesday night, the Advent fund sold 100% of its stake in CRM to Nestlé, but the executive remains a partner, with an undisclosed share, alongside the Swiss in CRM.

According to Renata, who will continue as president of the business unit, the objective is to proceed with the group’s expansion plans and triple the network through franchises to 3 thousand units by 2026.

This expansion target had been defined before the acquisition, but was endorsed by Nestlé. Since Advent entered the CRM, Kopenhagen has doubled in size, in number of stores, billing and Ebitda (earnings before taxes, interest and amortization).

“When Advent arrived, the plan was to double in size in five years, but we did it in three years”, said the executive. “Now, we start a new chapter with Nestlé.”

Wilson Rosa, a partner at Advent, said that the fund decided to carry out a competitive process to analyze the direction of its investment in Kopenhagen. Among the options was the sale of the stake or an IPO. And for that, it hired Goldman Sachs. “Throughout the process, we were getting more and more affinity with the Nestlé team”, said the executive.

Throughout the sales process, the CRM group was offered to other names in the market. Officially, the executives do not reveal who participated, but people close to the negotiations say that Cacau Show and the Swiss Lindt were in dispute.

History

Ahead of Kopenhagen, Rosa said that Advent focused on expanding the digital channel, in addition to accelerating the physical expansion of the brand and Brasil Cacau. “That expansion plan is nowhere near exhausted. Today we have 2,000 stores to be opened on the map.” The pace of opening has been five stores a week.

According to the president of Nestlé Brasil, Marcelo Melchior, it was during conversations during the acquisition process, when the Swiss group better understood Kopenhagen’s business model, a brand with decades of history in Brazil, and its plans for the future , that the decision was taken to effectively participate in the operation. “We are not going to change the DNA of the organization.”

Unlike Advent, which bought the stake in CRM already thinking about its sale – following the natural logic of a private equity fund -, Nestlé made a long-term bet. Despite the long experience with Cade in the purchase of Garoto, Melchior revealed optimism. “We are going to do the entire approval process with Cade. We will follow all the rituals. We are confident that we will have the arguments for this acquisition to be approved.”

Created by immigrants, the brand had its first store opened in 1929

Almost centenary brand that has become a symbol of chocolates aimed at the upper class, Kopenhagen was founded in São Paulo by the family of Latvian immigrants Goldfinger Kopenhagen. The first store was opened in the center of the capital in 1929, a year after the couple David and Anna started producing marzipan (sweet with almond paste, eggs and sugar) in their home kitchen.

In the 1930s, they bought land in the Itaim neighborhood, where they set up their factory. Production, which at the time already included candies, chocolates and Easter eggs, began to include fine chocolates, biscuits and panettone. Products like cat’s tongue, chumbinho (crispy chocolate balls) and lajotinha (chocolate-covered waffles) appeared in the 1940s and became brand classics.

The expansion of the franchise network and the brand’s revenues, however, came after the sale to entrepreneur Celso Ricardo de Moraes, in 1996.

