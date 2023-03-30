The Nestlé company announced on Thursday the definitive closure of its Buitoni-branded product factory in Caudry, located in northern France. This closure comes a year after contaminated pizzas caused the death of two minors and dozens of poisonings. Nestlé justified the decision due to the drop in sales and stated that it will look for a buyer for the factory in the coming months.

The Swiss giant promised to offer the 140 permanent employees an opportunity for internal relocation and there will be no layoffs before December 31 of this year. The factory produced Buitoni Fraîch’Up frozen pizzas, which could have caused the death of two children and the poisoning of dozens of other consumers due to Escherichia coli bacteria.

The workers of the plant protested this Thursday against the closure, as is the case of Christophe Dumez, who met with other workers at the entrance of the factory. Dumez, who worked as a kitchen helper for 30 years at the plant. «I am going to reorient myself, but I am 50 years old. In the factory we are already older, it will be very hard, “he lamented.

Involuntary manslaughter



In February 2022, the French health inspection (SPF) and the fraud suppression directorate (DGCCRF) were alerted to a resurgence of cases of kidney failure in children due to E. coli contamination. On March 18, 2022, Nestlé withdrew the pizzas from the market and discontinued production. The prefecture banned any activity at the factory after health authorities established a link between the consumption of pizzas and several serious cases of contamination.

The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an involuntary manslaughter investigation in relation to two fatalities and involuntary injuries to 14 other people. According to a judicial source, the group mentioned “contamination of the flour” as the “most likely” explanation for the presence of the bacteria on their pizzas. However, the health inspection revealed the “presence of rodents” and a “lack of maintenance and cleaning of the production areas.”

big drop in sales



After a succession of communication mistakes and refusal to assume responsibility, which included issuing a purchase coupon to one of the victims and the unfounded accusation of those affected of not having properly cooked the products, the company finally publicly expressed its apologies to mid-July, through its president, Christophe Cornu.

However, the delay was counterproductive, because, in parallel, images of the Caudry plant were disseminated, showing unfortunate hygienic conditions, as well as a sanitary report that reported the lack of hygiene in the production areas, poor ventilation and presence of rodents.

Meanwhile, official reports established the link between the contaminations and the consumption of the pizzas, and victims rallied to take legal action against the company.

Although the factory was temporarily closed and 2.5 million euros were allocated for its cleanup, the brand has not managed to clean up its reputation. Since its reopening at the end of last year, sales have decreased significantly, with a production of just 450 tons, as opposed to the 3,500 forecast. It should be noted that before the crisis, the factory manufactured 170,000 frozen pizzas weekly, leading the market with a 30% share.