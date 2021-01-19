If you are a regular on social networks and have ever stopped to read comments from people who refer to those products they miss and have been withdrawn from the market, surely on more than one occasion you will have seen the “Jungly” chocolates from Nestlé.

The mythical bars of chocolate and biscuit disappeared from the face of the earth without warning, to sadness of many of his fans.

It is the Jungly chocolate bar and the money obtained from the auction will go to charity.

The reason? According to Nestlé, Jungly “did not receive the expected reception from the consuming public”, so they had to withdraw them. However, nothing could be further from the truth, because his fans they are counted by thousands. With its non-discreet packaging and full of references to a tropical jungle, it was the secret whim of many, and they demanded it ad nauseam.

These types of claims and pleas often fall on deaf ears, but it seems that, for the first time, it would not be the case, because Nestlé has decided to recover its Jungly and re-market them.

Chocolate bar fans number in the thousands.

What’s more, to celebrate it, they have decided auction the first tablet. It has been to open the bids on the auction platform eBay, and Jungly fans will go crazy: as of this writing, the bids have already reached $ 3,500 for the coveted tablet. Everything is done for charitable purposes.

The reactions have not been long in coming Twitter, with hundreds of users welcoming Nestlé’s decision to re-market the small tablets.

And to those who wonder who would pay so much for a chocolate bar, know that there are fans who are very fans of chocolate bars.

The best? That the thing is not going to be auctioned; Nestlé have already confirmed that Jungly chocolates They will be back on shelves in mid-February.

