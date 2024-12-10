The Swiss multinational Nestlé and Damm have signed the agreement by which the Catalan brewer will begin producing Nestea as of January 1, 2025, in addition to being in charge of the distribution of its drink in Spain, Andorra and Gibraltar.

As it progressed elEconomista.es, The Carceller family company had been chosen by the food giant to continue with the production of the market-leading tea drink in Spain after the end of the agreement it had had for years with Coca-Cola.

In this sense, Damm will be in charge of maintaining Nestea’s presence in the Spanish market through the production in its plant in Salem (Valencia) of the entire range of flavors and formats of the brand for both the food and hospitality channels.

In this sense, the Catalan brewery remembers They have already begun to produce the first units of the soft drink of tea that will be available on shelves and bars starting January 1, 2025. In his communication, Damm recalls that Nestea production will be carried out under the same quality standards and “identical organoleptic profile that have consolidated this drink as the preferred one.” of consumers in the cold tea category.

This statement contrasts with the statements of Coca-Cola, which since the end of its collaboration with Nestlé was announced, has recalled that they have the ownership of the formula with which Nestea has been produced in our country for years and as of January 1, it will be the same one they will use for their own brand of tea, Fuze Tea Sabor Original, a specialty introduced in our country last October.

According to Jordi Llach, general director of Nestlé Spain, “we are very happy to be able to announce that Nestea will continue to be marketed in Spain by the hand of a partner with Damm’s career and category. We are convinced that this new stage is going to be a success and that our consumers are going to celebrate continuing to have their favorite tea brand,” highlights the general director of Nestlé Spain.

“This agreement represents a significant milestone for Damm, Nestea is a reference brand and leader in the segment of refreshing tea drinks that will strengthen our portfolio of products and brands, offering our customers a high quality product that has been appreciated for decades by all consumers. We are convinced that this alliance with Nestlé will allow us to strengthen the Nestea brand in the non-carbonated beverage segment, which has good expectations for future growth,” explains Jorge Villavecchia, general director of Damm.