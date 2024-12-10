The trade war between Coca-Cola, Nestlé and Damm it’s over. The Catalan brewery has signed an agreement with Nestlé through which, starting in 2025, it will manufacture Nestea for Spain, Andorra and Gibraltar. This possible trade agreement was already on top of the tablebut both companies have confirmed it in a joint statement, putting an end to the unknowns surrounding the future of the iconic soft drink.

After the October 7 Coca-Cola and Nestlé broke their historic distribution agreement, Nestea’s future was left in limbo. Coca-Cola, for its part, announced that it would launch Fuze Teaa new type of cold tea present in 90 other countries, and which he hoped would have the same impact as its predecessor.

On the other hand, Nestlé was seen helpless given the speed and marketing and promotion capacity of Coca-Cola and its new drink. kept the brand Nesteabut needed a new partner to produce it. That’s where it comes in Dammthe Barcelona-based brewer that also produces other drinks, such as soft drinks or mineral water.

According to a joint statement from both companies, “Damm will develop the entire range of flavors and formats of Nestea for the Food and Hospitality channels in its factory located in Salem (Valencia), under the same quality standards and with identical organoleptic profile that have consolidated this drink as the favorite of consumers in the cold tea category.”









«We are very happy to be able to announce that Nestea will continue to be marketed in Spain with the help of a partner with Damm’s track record and status. We are convinced that this new stage is going to be a success and that our consumers are going to celebrate continuing to have their favorite tea brand,” he highlights. Jordi Llachgeneral director of Nestlé Spain.

For his part, the general director of Damm, Jorge Vilavecchiahas stated that “this agreement represents a significant milestone for Damm, Nestea is a brand of reference and leader in the segment of refreshing tea drinks that will reinforce our portfolio of products and brands, offering our customers a product of high quality and which has been appreciated for decades by all consumers. We are convinced that this alliance with Nestlé will allow reinforce the Nestea brand in the non-carbonated beverage segment that has good expectations for future growth.

The commercial agreement between the two companies has already has taken his first stepsbecause Damm has begun producing the first Nestea units, which will be made available to consumers in supermarkets and other points of sale from January 1, 2025.