In the Guadalupe Island Biosphere Reserve, Mexico, is witnessing an exciting increase in the nesting colony of black-footed albatrosses, thanks to the translocation project carried out from Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, United States of America. Since 2021, this project has achieved the birth of 93 chicks, with an average reproductive success of over 90 percent.

This success resembles both the wild population of Laysan albatross on Guadalupe Island, as well as other black-footed albatross translocation projects on the Island of Oahu, in Hawaii, United States of America. It is expected that by the year 2024, the number of chicks will reach between 120 and 125 in this Protected Natural Area (ANP), and that more than half of them return to the island in search of a partner and reproduction, between 6 and 9 year old.

Albatross nesting colony grows

It is important to note that both Mexico and the United States are joining efforts to protect this species of seabird from the impacts of climate change. Chicks and eggs transported from Midway Atoll to Guadalupe Island They are rescued from imminent death due to the flooding of their nests, caused by the increase and intensity of storms and the rise in sea level. Home to the main nesting colonies of black-footed albatross, these Hawaiian islands have a very low elevation, making them especially vulnerable.

The project is the result of an inter-institutional and international collaboration between various organizations and entities, including the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat)the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas (Conanp), the National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (Conabio), the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), the General Directorate of Animal Health (DGSA) of the National Agrifood Health, Safety and Quality Service (Senasica), the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

In addition to these institutions, other organizations such as the Canada/Mexico/United States Trilateral Committee for the Conservation and Management of Wildlife and Ecosystems, the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refugethe Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), Pacific Rim Conservation (PRC) and the Island Ecology and Conservation Group (GECI).

Thanks to the collaboration and commitment of all these institutions and organizations, it is being possible to protect and strengthen the nesting colony of black-footed albatrosses in the Isla Guadalupe Biosphere Reserve. This project represents an important step for the conservation of this species and to mitigate the impacts of climate change on its habitat.

