Nestlé has sealed an agreement with the beer manufacturer Damm so that the group will become, starting next year, in the manufacturer and distributor of the Nestea tea brand in Spain. The two companies reported the agreement this Tuesday, December 10, through a statement.

The agreement between Damm and Nestlé will allow the well-known tea brand, leader in its segment, to continue selling in Spain, after Coca-Cola will announce that it does not plan to extend the contract in force with the Swiss multinational, which ends on December 31. Nestea will continue to be marketed in all its flavors and formats, although now made in the soft drink factory that Damm has in the Valencian town of Salem.