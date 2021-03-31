Neste | Neste’s Porvoo refinery will be down for almost three months

Strict corona regulations apply at the maintenance outage site.

The liquid The operations of the Porvoo refinery will be shut down for almost three months at the beginning of April due to a maintenance outage, the company says in a press release. The shutdowns of the refinery’s process units will begin in stages on Easter Monday. The major shutdown is estimated to last 12 weeks, and the refinery is estimated to be operating normally by the end of June.

Neste will carry out a major maintenance outage at the Porvoo refinery approximately every five years. A major outage was planned to take place already in the spring of last year, but due to the corona pandemic, it was not possible to implement the outage to the planned extent. In the spring of last year, only the most necessary maintenance work was carried out at the refinery.

During a major shutdown, the refinery is subject to statutory inspections, maintenance work and major repairs to the equipment that are necessary for the refinery’s operations. The total investment in the major shutdown is approximately EUR 330 million.

In order to manage the pandemic situation, a detailed health safety plan has been prepared for the implementation of the downtime, the company says. The downtime construction site requires, among other things, the use of face masks, observance of safety distances and strict hand hygiene. Employees must have a negative test result before entering the site, in addition to which regular corona testing is arranged for employees.