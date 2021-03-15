Tuesday, March 16, 2021
No Result
View All Result
🙏 Donate 🙏
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Neste | Finland lost the race to Neste’s giant investment – “the cost difference is significant for Rotterdam”

by admin
March 15, 2021
in World
0

Liquid selects Rotterdam as the location of a possible next global renewable refinery. The company announced the matter on Monday.

According to the company’s press release, it has now completed a thorough investigation phase of two possible locations, Porvoo in Finland and Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Liquid has refineries in both locations. The difference between the costs is significant in Rotterdam’s favor, Neste informs.

“I appreciate the open dialogue with the authorities in both Finland and the Netherlands throughout the investigation phase. This approach has been constructive in our search for the best solutions to enable our future growth, ”says Neste’s CEO Peter Vanacker.

The news is updated.

.
#Neste #Finland #lost #race #Nestes #giant #investment #cost #difference #significant #Rotterdam

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The greater or lesser severity of covid-19 depends on some mitochondria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.