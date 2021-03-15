Neste | Finland lost the race to Neste’s giant investment – “the cost difference is significant for Rotterdam”

Liquid selects Rotterdam as the location of a possible next global renewable refinery. The company announced the matter on Monday.

According to the company’s press release, it has now completed a thorough investigation phase of two possible locations, Porvoo in Finland and Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Liquid has refineries in both locations. The difference between the costs is significant in Rotterdam’s favor, Neste informs.

“I appreciate the open dialogue with the authorities in both Finland and the Netherlands throughout the investigation phase. This approach has been constructive in our search for the best solutions to enable our future growth, ”says Neste’s CEO Peter Vanacker.

The news is updated.