By profession, now, he is a coach, but Alessandro Nesta he was and will always remain one of the strongest defenders in the history of Italian football. Each rival had to work wonders to pass him on the pitch. But the central also had its black beasts. One of these was Lionel Messi .

“IT DISINTEGRATED ME” –Nesta he recounted a game against Messi in 2013 underlining what his strength had been: “The thing that made me depressed is that he had started ten times in ten minutes and I was starting to struggle at 37,” explained the former defender. “At the tenth I kicked him and fell to the ground exhausted, I saw the stars. He was already shaking my hand to cheer me up. There he mentally destroyed me, disintegrated. Do you understand? I was on the ground and when after two seconds I open my eyes I see his face with his hand in front that he wanted to help me get up. He mentally destroyed me there. “