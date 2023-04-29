“The first image that comes to mind of those two derbies? Me running to hug Abbiati after the save on Kallon, at the last minute of the second leg. He had saved our lives”. Sandro Nesta was the protagonist of some of the strongest and most beautiful Milan of Berlusconi’s epic, certainly of the one who exactly twenty years ago, between 7 and 13 May 2003, eliminated Inter in the first Italian derby ever in the Champions League .