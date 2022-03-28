First evaluation competitions in view of the call-up for the World Cup stage in Antalya. Great performance of the Paralympic seasoned by world record

Two days of arrows for the Olympic National Team which in Cantalupa was involved in an evaluation match in view of the first outdoor events of the 2022 season. The Azzurri will make their debut in Antalya, Turkey, in the week between 18 and 24 April in first stage of the World Cup.

The arrows of Saturday – The evaluation weekend under the orders of the director Giorgio Botto assisted by the sector coordinator Sante Spigarelli, by the technicians Matteo Bisiani, Natalia Valeeva and Amedeo Tonelli, by the athletic trainer Jacopo Cimmarrusti and by the psychologist Manolo Cattari, began on Saturday with a race on 72 arrows only. . To excel in the male was Mauro Nespoli (Aeronautica Militare) who scored 675 points, twenty more than Alessandro Paoli (Fiamme Azzurre), while in third place was Federico Musolesi (Aeronautica Militare) with 651. In the female first place for Tatiana Andreoli (Fiamme Oro) with 647 points plus three over the Paralympic archer Elisabetta Mijno (Fiamme Azzurre), while in third position Karen Hervat (Aeronautica Militare) with 643 points. See also The blue of the compound meeting in Rovereto, hoping for the Games

The race on Sunday – A more probative commitment was that on Sunday where, in addition to the qualification, the direct clashes were also pulled from the round of 16. The victory went to Mauro Nespoli who in the final beat Federico Musolesi 6-0, at the end of a path that saw him win against Alessandro Cogliati (6-2), Yuri Belli (6-2) and Marco Galiazzo (6- 0). The gold archer in Athens 2004 and London 2012 played in the final for the bronze but lost 6-2 against his mate in the Air Force David Pasqualucci. In the women’s gold for Karen Hervat who in the final got the better of the Tokyo medalist Lucilla Boari. The challenge ended 6-2 with the winner, fourth at the end of qualifying, able to beat Giulia Silvestri 6-0, Vanessa Landi 7-1 and 6-4 cccccc in the previous clashes. The archer of the Paralympic National Team, first after the 72 arrows, played for the bronze but in the final she was overtaken 6-4 by Tatiana Andreoli. See also The date of classics: the weekend in which passions revive

Record-breaking Mijno – However, for Elisabetta Mijno it was a Sunday worth framing. The archer of the Blue Flames and spearhead of the National Para-Archery after the 72 arrows of the morning achieved the score of 665, exceeding by eight points the current Paralympic women’s world record signed by the Iranian Zahra Nemati in 2015. The record will not be made official by World Archery because the Cantalupa race was not included in the calendar of the international federation. However, there remains the superlative performance of an ever-growing archer who seems ready for her debut with the “normo” national team after having won numerous laurels at the Paralympics, following the example of Paola Fantato. However, the work of the national team is not yet finished, as the coach Giorgio Botto explains: “The weekend’s performances were appreciable and were useful for probing the state of form of the group. Today and tomorrow we will continue on the field of the Federal Center with a test on 36 arrows which takes into account the new competition mode desired by the international federation which provides 6 arrows in 3 minutes, instead of 4. On Tuesday there will be a further check on shooting times with alternating shooting, exactly as it happens during the finals of international matches “. See also Messi and Putellas: the Ballon d'Or and a slight economic difference

