From our correspondent Michela Cuppini

Night of stars, in Krakow. Of music, of colors, of emotions. The third edition of the European Games opens with a spectacular ceremony made up of stories and cultures. Of sounds and fireworks. The flashing lights mix with the flashes of the smartphones of the over 25,000 in the stands. The Henryk Reyman stadium, used to host the home matches of Wisla Krakow, the local football team, is transformed for one night. And it welcomes the athletes who come in excited. It could not be otherwise. Up for grabs, in these 12 days, are medals (253) and Olympic passes. This is perhaps why their tension is perceived. A bit like the pride that accompanies them.

ITALY TEAM — We start, as usual, with Greece. Then, all the others parade. Italy enters twenty-fourth, with the judoka Odette Giuffrida and the archer Mauro Nespoli leading the delegation. The two standard-bearers are excited, but composed. Behind them 65 of the 331 Azzurri present in Krakow. See also Italy: More than 40 people died after the capsizing of a boat carrying migrants

MALAGÒ AND MEI — “These Games will be a good testing ground towards Paris 2024 – said the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò in the press conference a few hours earlier at Casa Italia -. The team is competitive and the expectation is to do better than Minsk 2019, when we won 41 medals. I’m only sorry for the absence of the march and that of Marcell Jacobs”. Stefano Mei, president of the Italian Athletics Federation, also spoke of the 100m Olympic champion: “Marcell is already living in a difficult situation, plus they have to come and talk you down. Jacobs is everyone’s heritage, but he has too many haters. He would do well to cut himself off from life as always, also because when he runs he is the strongest of all, but he must be in a position to do it ”.

FIRST DAY — Meanwhile, the first day of the Games ended positively. All the Italian representatives in padel are victorious and therefore advance in the competition. In canoeing, on the other hand, excellent results for men, less for women. Gabriele Casadei and Carlo Tacchini in C2 set the best time; while Alessandro Gnecchi, Giacomo Cinti, Manfredi Rizza and Andrea Di Liberto reached the final in K4. The quartet made up of Susanna Cicali, Francesca Genzo, Cristina Petracca and Agata Fantini, eliminated in the semifinals, will not go to the last act. Genzo and Cicali are unable to redeem themselves even in K2 and bid farewell to the Games in advance. See also Another invasion of fans in Colombian soccer, now in B

June 22 – 00:17

