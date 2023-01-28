The Cartagena B player Alejandro Domingo Gómez ‘Neskes’ will leave on loan to Unionistas de Salamanca until June 30. The young player will try to look for minutes downgrading to continue his progression, once he has lost prominence this season at Cartagena.

The man from Granada has played six league games so far, with three appearances for the first team and three for the reserves. He has been participating in training and traveling with Luis Carrión’s men at all times, but the fact of not playing in the league was hindering his growth.

The midfielder has only played 15 minutes this season in the Second Division, always making appearances at the end of matches. He was also a starter in Alfaro, in the first round of the Copa del Rey and had a few minutes in Alcorcón, also in the cup competition.

Neskes is one of the great assets of the Cartagena youth academy. In the past campaign he starred in the biggest irruption from the subsidiary to the first team. He was the protagonist throughout the year, playing a total of 24 games, with 581 minutes and leaving a brilliant assist for Rubén Castro in a duel against Burgos.