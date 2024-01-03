The Tetris franchise could be considered the one that has the most versions on different platforms, starting with what we saw in gameboy, to more immersive experiences with effect, which can be tested conventionally or even using virtual reality viewers. And although it may not seem very credible, there is a competitive scene for these titles, being the version that arrived 35 years ago in NES the favorite of some people who spend hours and hours trying to improve records written in books.

That brings us to the user known as Blue Scuti, who stood in front of the competitive scene in 2023 leaving his name high, and the most curious thing of all is that he is no more and no less than 13 years old, but at this point he can already be considered the best player in Tetris of NES. And not long ago, he achieved the greatest success on this 8-bit cartridge, because he broke it, something that happens when the title considers that the memory usage is excessive.

The user can realize this when he has the maximum score number on the screen and the technology no longer allows him to accumulate more of them, so after a few minutes, it launches a “death” screen, this in order to that the console be turned off and restarted to continue playing, freeing RAM in the process, and in the end the score would not be preserved, since many of these titles do not have an internal battery, unless they are games that require it such as RPGs either The Legend of Zelda.

Here you can see his feat on video:

It is worth mentioning that to achieve this kind of records you basically have to be an expert in Tetris, reaching a point where you can't blink at how fast the pieces come down, but even with this, the 13-year-old boy can achieve it, thus being on par with an AI that was previously used to check if it existed the death screen in this version. With that in mind, the brand could now enter the world leaderboards, and until now consider the young man to be the master of the NES version.

Remember that Tetris It is available on several consoles.

Via: gonintendo

Editor's note: I don't think I've ever gotten to the point of mastering a game with such skill, because when I finish one I go to another and obviously forget the controls. So, my respects to those who dedicate a large part of their time to these titles, whether puzzle or also fighting.