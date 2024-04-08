Some NES games still sealed they were sold for huge numbers on eBay. For example, a copy of Castlevania has exceeded $90,000 in value. The auctions were identified by Chris Kohler of Digital Eclipse, a studio specialized in the creation of documentaries in videogame form such as the recent Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story or The Making of Karateka.

According to Kohler, the origin of the rare games would be a property sale in Dallas, Texas: “It seems like a little event happened in the world of collecting in the last weeks. Apparently a couple of people won the lottery on an estate sale in the Dallas area and came away with some amazing sealed games that sold for huge prices.”