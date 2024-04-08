Some NES games still sealed they were sold for huge numbers on eBay. For example, a copy of Castlevania has exceeded $90,000 in value. The auctions were identified by Chris Kohler of Digital Eclipse, a studio specialized in the creation of documentaries in videogame form such as the recent Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story or The Making of Karateka.
According to Kohler, the origin of the rare games would be a property sale in Dallas, Texas: “It seems like a little event happened in the world of collecting in the last weeks. Apparently a couple of people won the lottery on an estate sale in the Dallas area and came away with some amazing sealed games that sold for huge prices.”
Huge numbers
Naturally there aren't many other details on sellers and buyers, but we are convinced that at least the latter are collectors, given how much they spent on the purchase.
It should also be noted that the sale of Castlevania for, precisely, 90,100 dollars, it is the most substantial ever for a game sold on Ebay. It also managed to surpass Kid Icarus which sold for $81,988.36. Burger Time, according to Kohler one of the hardest games to find sealed, sold for just $11,377.
