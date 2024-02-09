The NES it was a large console, but it had a defect that it has carried around for 39 years: an unreliable pin connector that makes it difficult to launch games on older consoles. No, unfortunately blowing into it does not solve the problem. Over the years, various solutions have come and gone, all inconclusive and with too many compromises. But now a group of modders seems to have found the square.
The NES has a very unique cartridge slot (reminiscent of some old VCRs). Once the cartridge is inserted, you must press it to make it enter a drawer, where it is fixed. Over time however, i connection pin However, they end up wearing out, creating cartridge recognition problems and causing the console light to flash red, indicating failure to load the game.
If you want, you can fix the pin connector by hand, but doing so is not as easy as it seems and you risk causing unwanted breakages, given that you have to manipulate dozens of very small pins. In the past, Blinking Light was launched as a solution, a well-made replacement, which however has been out of production for years and had the problem of making it very difficult to extract the cartridges.
The solution
The heroes of this story are the modders RockerGaming and reventlow, who six months ago started working on a modded version of the console with a transparent body. However, both did not want to use the 72 pin connector used by Mario's house. To fix what they called “Nintendo's original sin”, they built the Ninten-drawera completely new cartridge housing, which solves the connector problem thanks to the introduction of direct cartridge sliding and the greater space given to them which makes it easier to remove them.
According to the two modders, therefore, the flashing red light with the Ninten-drawer it becomes a thing of the past. This little wonder is currently being tested. If it turns out to be as excellent as it seems, it could be produced and put on sale, to the delight of retrogaming enthusiasts.
