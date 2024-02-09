The NES it was a large console, but it had a defect that it has carried around for 39 years: an unreliable pin connector that makes it difficult to launch games on older consoles. No, unfortunately blowing into it does not solve the problem. Over the years, various solutions have come and gone, all inconclusive and with too many compromises. But now a group of modders seems to have found the square.

The NES has a very unique cartridge slot (reminiscent of some old VCRs). Once the cartridge is inserted, you must press it to make it enter a drawer, where it is fixed. Over time however, i connection pin However, they end up wearing out, creating cartridge recognition problems and causing the console light to flash red, indicating failure to load the game.

If you want, you can fix the pin connector by hand, but doing so is not as easy as it seems and you risk causing unwanted breakages, given that you have to manipulate dozens of very small pins. In the past, Blinking Light was launched as a solution, a well-made replacement, which however has been out of production for years and had the problem of making it very difficult to extract the cartridges.