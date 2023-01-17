Mexico City.- With the reopening of the underground section of the Subway Line 12little by little the users who had changed their route due to the traffic jams that form in Tlahuac Avenue.

Several of the regular passengers decided not to use the pop-up service offered by the Passenger Transport Network (RTP), since it tripled the travel time to their schools or jobs.

Maribel Félix lives in Chalco, Edomex, and works as far as Insurgentes. She had changed her route, to Avenida Ignacio Zaragoza, to save time. Last night she used the so-called Gold Line again.

Although she acknowledged that she was worried about using the Metro in the face of recent accidents, she said that she is happy to be able to reduce her transport times.

However, when he left the Atlalilco station and was looking to use the pop-up service to get to the Metro Tlahuacsuffered from the lack of information from the authorities to be able to address.

She had to wait in line for 20 minutes before she could get on one of the RTP units.

“I felt nervous (to use Line 12), but we also have to try. Let’s hope to God that nothing happens.

“I’ve been lined up for a while, because I was in line for the Metrobús, but there’s no Metrobús right now and, again to break the line, and come to line up here, I’ve been lost for a long time,” he said.

Outside of Atlalilco, RTP units offering direct or ordinary trips were parked. But passengers found out about those services until they were lined up and, surprised, had to get out of line if it wasn’t the route they needed.

This is what happened to Magdalena Lima, who flatly had to use a public transport unit to get to Calle 11.

“It is that they do not indicate us very well or there are many of us, I was already trained to board an RTP and they told me that they only stop at Metro Zapotitla, it does not work for me, because I would have to return.

We recommend you read:

“The problem is the return to Metro Tláhuac, perhaps because it is dark, there are no signs, there are no indications and we are already too many,” Magdalena commented.