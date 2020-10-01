How to recognize panic? – Feeling is a mental and emotional problem but its symptoms are seen physically. For example, during nervousness, the sufferer may have trouble breathing, may feel very restless.

Having multiple stomach problems together – During a panic, a person may have several stomach problems. For example, feeling emptiness in the stomach, pressure for motion, urine, light stomach cramps, nausea etc.

These symptoms – There may be problems such as dry throat, severe smelting of the mouth, sweating, sweating, sudden cold or excessive heat and head spin.

This is how the mental state stays -While people have nervous problems, thoughts keep running in their mind all the time. Those people mentally do not feel calm themselves. – His mood keeps on swinging continuously. Many times these people talk to themselves and during this time, problems like sudden crying, laughing and never getting filled with panic.

Anxiety problems -Manic disorders such as having ADHD problems. -Blood pressure is too high or too low. Thyroid enlargement – Long-term use of drugs. – Nervous system means eating foods that make the nervous system more active. Like consuming a lot of tea or coffee.

Ways to avoid problems To avoid the problem of panic, take the help of walk, meditation and yoga. Stay away from such things, things and environment, which works to increase mental stress for you. – Increase the intake of vegetarian food. Limit the intake of caffeine-rich substances. If you do not get relief even after all this, then seek treatment from a doctor.

Some people are nervous all the time, then some people suddenly get this kind of problem anytime and anywhere. If you are also a victim of this kind of problem, then know here, its reasons and ways of solution…