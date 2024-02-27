Football player Kylian Mbappé attended this Tuesday the gala dinner that the French president, Emmanuel Macron, offered to the emir of Qatar, Tamin ben Hamad Al-Thaniwho began his two-day state visit to the French capital.

Mbappé, that he would be very close to being a new player of the real Madrid Starting the next season, he was the only player on the team's squad. PSG who attended the summit with the emir and the French president.

The captain of Paris Saint-Germain, who belongs to a Qatari sovereign fund, arrived alone at the Elysee Palace, to which he was also invited Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of the club that the player would leave at the end of this season.

PSG sources indicated that The gala dinner will not be a place to try to offer the player who changes his mind and renews with the club he joined in 2017.

Al-Thani, the man who has the last word in the decisions of the PSG, became the first head of state to visit Paris in three decades. It is his first state visit to France since his accession to the throne in 2013.

The visit takes place in the context of the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, in which Qatar has a high negotiating influence, both to achieve a ceasefire and to obtain the release of the hostages in the hands of Hamas, three of them with passports. French.

Although topics unrelated to football were discussed, all the Real Madrid fans were attentive to the meeting, which generated some nervousness about repeating the story of a few years ago, when the Spanish media took the signing of the French star for granted, but he slammed the door signing. a contract extension.

However, Fabrizio Romano himself, an expert in the transfer market in Europe, highlighted the information being handled in France: at the dinner there was no talk of a renewal for Mbappe.

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé arrives to meet with Emmanuel Macron, Nasser Al Khelaifi and Emir of Qatar. ❗️ As reported, PSG will not try to offer Mbappé a new contract — not even topic of this meeting. Mbappé, only negotiating with Real Madrid.🎥 @danigilopezpic.twitter.com/uCo8IePf2N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 27, 2024

Macron influenced Mbappé in 2022

The cameras in France They were waiting for the meeting between Mbappé, and President Macron, who greeted the national team star and, in a friendly tone, told him: “You are going to create more problems for us.”

His words recalled the revelations that were made in 2022, when Kylian He had not signed his renewal with PSG and received pressure from the president of France, who called him and asked him to stay at the Parisian club.

In the end, Emmanuel Macron He was a key and decisive piece in the French star's decision to renew for two more years with the Parc des Princes team.

With information from EFE.

