Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

Split

Ramzan Kadyrov seemed visibly nervous during his Putin talks. © IMAGO/Mikhail Klimentyev/Tass

Nervous gestures and filler words: Ramzan Kadyrov seems extremely hectic when meeting with Putin. Experts see the reasons in Ukraine – and also explain Putin’s calculations.

Munich – The nervous appearance of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov with Vladimir Putin is causing discussions. On March 13, Kadyrov reported to the Kremlin ruler. Several details gave the impression that the Chechen leader was not exactly comfortable and self-confident. Now the US experts from the Institute for the Study of War offer a possible explanation for this.

In her analysis of the meeting, Kadyrov used the meeting to highlight the role of his fighters in the Ukraine war. Kadyrov strongly emphasized that Chechen fighters are dutifully fulfilling Putin’s orders in the Ukraine war and “aim to act to the bitter end.” He got his praise from Putin, who thanked the warlord and acknowledged the role of his warriors in Ukraine.

Kadyrov nervous during Putin’s visit: details are piling up

Still, the meeting, of which video is circulating, left the impression that Kadyrov was not exactly confident with Putin. At the meeting, Kadyrov fumbled with restless fingers at the notes he had brought with him, which are also in conspicuously large type. BBC contributor Francis Scarr also commented on Kadyrov’s poor Russian pronunciation and frequent use of the Chechen filler word “don”.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

The US experts from the Institute for the Study of War also share Kadyrov’s impression of uncertainty: “Kadyrov seemed visibly nervous during the meeting, which could indicate that he felt considerable pressure, Chechnya, himself and his troops Putin all rolled into one to present a positive and productive light,” according to the US experts.

“Putin’s Favor”: Experts Give Possible Explanation for Kadyrov’s Appearance

They justify this by saying that the Kadyrov troops in Ukraine currently play a subordinate role. According to the report, the troops at the front currently play little role and are primarily conducting offensive operations near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast. There is also a focus on punishment behind the front line.

“Kadyrov may therefore fear losing favor with Putin because he has very little to show for Chechen combat gains, and was probably hoping to rectify and strengthen his reputation over the course of this meeting,” it said.

But the experts also assess Vladimir Putin’s calculations behind the meeting. According to this, the President of Russia could hope to be able to put pressure on Kadyrov to intervene more intensively in the fighting.