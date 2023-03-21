“Vaccination is important because it is an easy tool to implement and to explain, which can bring a lot to people with diabetes – about 4 million Italians – to simplify their future, protect them from diseases and infections that could complicate their existence and therefore make them live much better. There are very clear guidelines that say that some of these vaccinations are already available and advisable for people over 18”. As Stefano Nervo, president of the Italian Diabetes Associationon the occasion of the meeting ‘Investing in the future: vaccine prevention as a driving force for health, well-being and sustainability’, promoted by Adnkronos together with Senior Italia Federanziani and Federsanità Anci, carried out in collaboration with FB&Associati and with the unconditional contribution of Gsk, held today in Rome at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health.

“The problem – warns Nervo – is that type 2 diabetes occurs mainly after the age of 40-45. Consequently, at the time of diagnosis, it would already be the case to inform people about the risks and benefits of vaccines. For this reason reason, we have created and published some material on our site www.diabeteitalia.it which indicates by type of person what should be done”.