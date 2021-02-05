The political crisis dominates the scene in Italy, with the nervous consultations of the prime minister in charge, the economist Mario Draghi, with the parliamentary forces. The first round will conclude this Saturday and a second will begin that will end on Tuesday and should be decisive.

Although no one dares to predict that Draghi will fail in his attempt on the edge of the political-institutional abyss, the uncertainties They continue as the pandemic gives disturbing signs of a new expansion of the coronavirus and the deaths already reach 90,618 in the year that the pandemic has spread throughout the world.

The data showing a decrease in infections has changed in nine of the twenty regions, with a haunting increase. After the restrictions applied at the end of the year, the reins have been loosened again and most of the regions return to the yellow color, with a more moderate risk compared to the red and orange of December-January.

The fears of a return to rigid quarantines, with serious economic and social damages, are concentrated in a third wave that many scientists consider inevitable due to the appearance of variants of the original Covid-19 that appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the beginning of 2020.

In Britain, the so-called English variant has caused a huge increase in infections and deaths that forced the government to implement a severe national quarantine that will last at least until March. Deaths in Great Britain now exceed 100,000.

The former prime minister of Italy, Matteo Renzi, this Friday at a press conference after a meeting with the economist Mario Draghi. Photo: EFE

The new strains

The new variants, which are multiplying worldwide they are more contagious and in some cases more lethal. In the central hospital of Varese, in northern Italy, the so-called South African variant, brought by a traveler from that country, was isolated two days ago. It is considered the most virulent of all.

Italia is tightening the closures of its borders more to control the entry of travelers, but more than forty infections of the English variant have already been identified, which could in two or three weeks set off a new epidemic wave, the third since January last year. The second wave caused many more deaths and infections, starting in early October.

Scientists explain that pandemic coronavirus cycles span around 70 days, followed by a less acute period until the next cycle begins.

Vaccinations are the only hope to tame the virus. Italy acquired 200 million doses through the European Union, but the supplying laboratories flaunt the deliveries.

The government of Rome announced that one million people are already immune in the country, after having received the two injections that complete protection against the virus.

The leader of the far-right Liga, Matteo Salvini, also spoke with Draghi to reach an agreement for a new government. Photo: EFE

The government commissioner for emergency management, Domenico Arcuri, assured that if the deliveries of almost 15 million planned doses are confirmed, in March there will be seven million fully vaccinated and immune.

“It’s all that can be done with half the doses that were planned,” Arcuri said.

Vaccination

Until now in Italy the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been used. After the authorization of the European and local authorities This Saturday the first 250 thousand AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive, who has a partial permit because his third preparatory phase was not completed for all ages. Residents between the ages of 18 and 55 will receive the first dose.

School teachers, professors and non-teaching staff would have priority, members of the forces of public order, prison staff and prisoners.

In Italy 2.4 million people have been vaccinated so far. The inhabitants are 60 million and the application plan hopes to reach 70% of the population in order to obtain the so-called “herd immunity”, which would be enough to protect all the inhabitants.

Rome, correspondent

CB