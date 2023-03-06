Home page World

From: Catherine Reikowski

Split

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church: The reform ideas of the Catholic Church in Germany make waves run high © A.Giuliani/Pool/Gg/IMAGO

“Diabolical”, “church schism”, “GDR” – before the last synodal assembly, the waves in the Catholic Church rise, as an internal protocol shows.

Frankfurt/Vatican City – “They teach us about the faith as if we weren’t also teachers of the faith,” Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx is said to have said to the Vatican representatives in the dispute over the Catholic Church’s reform plans. As an internal protocol shows, nerves in the Vatican are on edge. A German representative is said to have even thought of splitting off from the universal church.

The synodal path reform process has been underway since 2019, which aims to make the German Catholic Church fit for the future and aims for renewal in four areas: the position of women, Catholic sexual morality, dealing with power and compulsory celibacy, i.e. the mandatory celibacy of priests. The fifth and final Synodal Assembly will take place in Frankfurt from Thursday (March 9) to Saturday (March 11). She should set the course. After years of discussion, key texts could be adopted.

Synodal path: nerves in the Vatican are on edge

As part of the Synodal Path, representatives of the German Church were guests at the Vatican for a crisis meeting in November 2022. The World there is an internal verbatim record that reveals a great deal of unforgiveness. The representatives of the Vatican are said to have spoken of the “diabolical finesse” of the split and of “media bombs in Germany”.

Magdeburg Bishop Gerhard Feige is said to have even compared the Vatican to the GDR during the course of the conversation. He feels reminded of life in the former GDR, according to one of his statements. “Marxism-Leninism is right because it is true – that was the slogan.” And added: “I was always convinced that the Catholic Church was not such a closed system. But now I have doubts about my conviction.”

Synodal path: Bishop of Passau speaks of parallels to Martin Luther’s reform

How far will the reformers in Germany go to make their church fit for the future? Nobody wants a church split, emphasizes the chairman of the German bishops’ conference, Georg Bätzing, in the verbatim report. “It saddens me the power that this word has acquired, with which they try to deny us catholicity and the desire for unity with the worldwide Church”.

Georg Bätzing, Chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, speaks. © Robert Michael/dpa

But according to the protocol, it was later about more than reforms. Passau bishop Stefan Oster is said to have spoken openly of parallels to Martin Luther’s Reformation. One stands “today as then at a very decisive point in the history of the church”. He was “grateful for every clarifying word” from Rome.

Break with the Vatican? In the end, not much could change

But in the end it could also result in almost nothing happening instead of a split in the church: a minority of bishops around Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki reject the reforms. And most recently, the Vatican had again sharply criticized the renewal plans of the German Catholics in an exchange of letters.

Therefore, reformers fear that a number of bishops could now cave in and vote against the planned reforms in Frankfurt. The bishops must approve all resolutions of the synodal assembly with a two-thirds majority in order for them to be valid. And even then, implementation of the reforms would be in the hands of the respective bishop. (dpa/kat)