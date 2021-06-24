D.he notorious “Carpathian Brigade” appears again and again at games of the Hungarian national team. The black-clad mob is believed by experts to be a paramilitary group made up of neo-Nazis. It’s a small but loud part of the Hungarian fans.

It was only recently in the game against France that Hungarian fans were said to have attracted attention because they kept making monkey noises when black players like Kylian Mbappé, N’Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba were on the ball. Several photographers and reporters also report from the game in Hungary against Portugal from the arena of racist and homophobic insults. The Hitler salute had also been shown.

Perhaps based on exactly these events, Leon Goretzka said on Monday: “As a football world, you can currently see very well that we want to counter racism and homophobia with diversity. Manu wore the rainbow flag on our arm and there are plans for the Allianz Arena to shine in the colors, which I think is a great idea. I am happy about it and I am happy about every symbol that is set. “

Goretzka then scored the decisive equalizer on Wednesday evening. And how does he react to the loud Hungarian fans? He forms a heart with his hands and cheers against their hatred in the Hungarian bloc. A gesture that Goretzka immediately made the “man of the match of hearts”.

Markus Söder appears with a rainbow mask

The rainbow was the dominant theme, especially before the game. The arena was not allowed to shine in its colors, but Bavaria’s Prime Minister insisted on sitting in the stadium with colorful mouth and nose protection.

Even more attention was drawn to a young man who stormed onto the pitch before kick-off and stood in front of the teams on the lawn with a rainbow flag in his hands during the Hungarian national anthem – and then allowed himself to be led away peacefully.

Although the Flitzer action was probably the most impressive protest against the stadium in Munich, which was not illuminated in bright colors, other German fans also did what they could to make the game more colorful. Actions that were also recognized by the DFB. On Twitter he was “proud” of the many fans who came into the stadium with rainbow flags.

A look at the details

The two teams – contrary to what some fans had hoped for before the game – in their standard jerseys. Only Manuel Neuer known color with his captain’s armband. Whereby: On Twitter, attentive viewers want to see a rainbow. Take a look at your shoes!

Another topic on Twitter was the perfect Fritz Walter weather. We remember: Fritz Walter was the captain back then, in 1954, when the German team won the World Cup final in the rain against Hungary (!). Walter liked to play in rainy weather, as he was infected with malaria during World War II and therefore found it difficult to play in the heat. At least that’s how it writes the Fritz Walter Foundation on its website.

Hungary? There was something! Do you still know this young man?

In 2003, presenter Louis Klamroth played alongside his father Peter Lohmeyer in “The Miracle of Bern”.