Nero a metà 3: the previews (plot and cast) of the third episode in rerun, August 5

This evening, Monday 5 August 2024, at 9:30 pm on Rai 1 the third episode of Nero a metà 3 will be broadcast, the rerun of the third season of the fiction with Claudio Amendola and Miguel Gobbo Diaz, which is being re-proposed on these summer Mondays to once again enthuse the public with its stories. The TV series sees Claudio Amendola himself behind the camera (for episodes 1-6). At his side, Enrico Rosati (for episodes 7-12). But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

The first episode of the third episode, entitled “Nei suoi panni”, Carlo will have to investigate a thief who was found lifeless under his daughter Alba’s house. The investigation begins and Carlo believes that the perpetrator of the murder could be Pugliani, but there is not enough evidence to ascertain his guilt. The identity of the victim is revealed to Carlo by a narcotics agent, namely Spartaco Matteo, it is a thief identified with the name of Suleyman.

In the second episode of the third episode of “Nero a metà”, entitled “Un uomo”, an entire high school class will go to the police station with a very specific request: to find their teacher, who hasn’t been heard from for some time now. In the meantime, the story of Malik and Monica continues, but the latter seems to be somewhat jealous of Malik, who, however, struggles to consider her his partner in all respects. Another couple slowly begins to take shape, that of Alba, who is increasingly immersed in the search for her mother, who disappeared after her release from prison, in which she is helped by Federico, with whom she establishes a special relationship, so much so that they become even closer to each other.

Black Half 3: The Cast

We have seen the plot of the third episode of Nero a metà 3 in rerun, but what is the complete cast of the TV series starring Claudio Amendola broadcast on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles. Let’s start with the fixed cast:

Claudio Amendola is Carlo Guerrieri

Miguel Gobbo Diaz is Malik Soprani

Rosa Diletta Rossi is Alba Guerrieri

Lucky Cerlino is Mario Muzo

Alessandro Sperduti is Marco Cantabella

Margherita Vicario is Cinzia Repola

Claudia Vismara is Monica Porta

Alessia Barela is Cristina Regelli

Angela Finocchiaro is Giovanna Di Castro

Daphne Scoccia is Ottavia Danti

Margherita Laterza is Clara Soldani

Giorgia Salari is Giulia Trevi

Gianluca Gobbi is Lorenzo Bragadin

Caterina Guzzanti is Elisa Cori

Eduardo Valdarnini is Spartacus Mattei

Adriano Pantaleo is Ciro Santillo

Luca Cesa is Federico Viessi

Sabrina Martina is Alice Levani

Location

We have seen the plot and cast of the third episode of Nero a metà 3, but where was the TV series filmed (location)? The fiction, like the past seasons, was filmed in Rome, both in the exteriors and interiors. The Capital is also the protagonist within the plots, thus offering numerous places along which the protagonists find themselves collecting clues for the cases they work on.