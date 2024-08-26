Nero a metà 3: the previews (plot and cast) of the sixth episode in rerun, August 26

This evening, Monday 26 August 2024, at 9:30 pm on Rai 1 the sixth episode of Nero a metà 3 will be broadcast, the rerun of the third season of the fiction with Claudio Amendola and Miguel Gobbo Diaz, which is being re-proposed on these summer Mondays to once again enthuse the public with its stories. The TV series sees Claudio Amendola himself behind the camera (for episodes 1-6). At his side, Enrico Rosati (for episodes 7-12). But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

In the sixth and final episode we will once again see Pugliani’s story at the center of the investigation, thanks to Spartaco who managed to find the place where the henchmen of the now well-known criminal meet to distribute drugs and manage their trafficking. It will be precisely at this moment, then, that Carlo will succeed by following his intuition and the clues that appeared during the investigation to find little Maryam who, as soon as possible, he plans to bring back to her mother Suleyman. Meanwhile, in addition to the already known cases that Carlo and his team have been working on for months, there are also new cases to solve. The police, in fact, find themselves investigating a murdered journalist after having started research on some fights that broke out between groups of kids. Even sentimental issues are not lacking in these last episodes of the series, and if Carlo will have to meet Cristina to put a definitive end to their relationship, even though he is not particularly convinced of the choice to divorce, between Bragadin and Cori a completely unexpected novelty will emerge that will disconcert the doctor and call into question their relationship. Finally, Alba also begins to have doubts about Federico, but immersed in the investigation she will also contribute significantly to the arrest of Pugliani.

Black Half 3: The Cast

We have seen the plot of the sixth episode of Nero a metà 3 in rerun, but what is the complete cast of the TV series starring Claudio Amendola broadcast on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles. Let’s start with the fixed cast:

Claudio Amendola is Carlo Guerrieri

Miguel Gobbo Diaz is Malik Soprani

Rosa Diletta Rossi is Alba Guerrieri

Lucky Cerlino is Mario Muzo

Alessandro Sperduti is Marco Cantabella

Margherita Vicario is Cinzia Repola

Claudia Vismara is Monica Porta

Alessia Barela is Cristina Regelli

Angela Finocchiaro is Giovanna Di Castro

Daphne Scoccia is Ottavia Danti

Margherita Laterza is Clara Soldani

Giorgia Salari is Giulia Trevi

Gianluca Gobbi is Lorenzo Bragadin

Caterina Guzzanti is Elisa Cori

Eduardo Valdarnini is Spartacus Mattei

Adriano Pantaleo is Ciro Santillo

Luca Cesa is Federico Viessi

Sabrina Martina is Alice Levani

Location

We have seen the plot and cast of the episode of Nero a metà 3, but where was the TV series filmed (location)? The fiction, like the past seasons, was filmed in Rome, both in the exteriors and interiors. The Capital is also the protagonist within the plots, thus offering numerous places along which the protagonists find themselves collecting clues for the cases they work on.