Nero a metà 3: the previews (plot and cast) of the fourth episode in rerun, August 12

This evening, Monday 12 August 2024, at 9:30 pm on Rai 1 the fourth episode of Nero a metà 3 will be broadcast, the rerun of the third season of the fiction with Claudio Amendola and Miguel Gobbo Diaz, which is being re-proposed on these summer Mondays to once again enthuse the public with its stories. The TV series sees Claudio Amendola himself behind the camera (for episodes 1-6). At his side, Enrico Rosati (for episodes 7-12). But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

The first episode of the evening is entitled ‘For you’. The investigation into Clara’s disappearance finally reaches a crucial point: thanks to a video from the luggage storage room, the woman is recognized. The images clearly indicate that she worked on behalf of Pugliani as a drug courier. Giulia Trevi begins to investigate the man’s criminal maneuvers. In the meantime, the police station is busy investigating a dangerous bomber: the goal is to stop him quickly, before he can attempt on someone else’s life.

The second episode (the eighth of the season), ‘Separazioni’, is full of events: Trevi discovers the coordinates to intercept Pugliani’s next drug deal, but not everything will go as planned. In Spartaco’s house, Ottavia manages to get hold of an important clue about Suleyman: but, despite the bad premises, a surprising understanding will arise between the two. While Cantabella finds himself in a situation that could cost him dearly, the investigations into the death of Pugliani’s right-hand man reveal that it is the same man who had picked up Clara upon leaving prison, before the woman’s disappearance.

Black Half 3: The Cast

We have seen the plot of the fourth episode of Nero a metà 3 in rerun, but what is the complete cast of the TV series starring Claudio Amendola broadcast on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles. Let’s start with the fixed cast:

Claudio Amendola is Carlo Guerrieri

Miguel Gobbo Diaz is Malik Soprani

Rosa Diletta Rossi is Alba Guerrieri

Lucky Cerlino is Mario Muzo

Alessandro Sperduti is Marco Cantabella

Margherita Vicario is Cinzia Repola

Claudia Vismara is Monica Porta

Alessia Barela is Cristina Regelli

Angela Finocchiaro is Giovanna Di Castro

Daphne Scoccia is Ottavia Danti

Margherita Laterza is Clara Soldani

Giorgia Salari is Giulia Trevi

Gianluca Gobbi is Lorenzo Bragadin

Caterina Guzzanti is Elisa Cori

Eduardo Valdarnini is Spartacus Mattei

Adriano Pantaleo is Ciro Santillo

Luca Cesa is Federico Viessi

Sabrina Martina is Alice Levani

Location

We have seen the plot and cast of the third episode of Nero a metà 3, but where was the TV series filmed (location)? The fiction, like the past seasons, was filmed in Rome, both in the exteriors and interiors. The Capital is also the protagonist within the plots, thus offering numerous places along which the protagonists find themselves collecting clues for the cases they work on.