Nero a metà 3: the previews (plot and cast) of the fifth episode in rerun, August 19

This evening, Monday 19 August 2024, at 9:30 pm on Rai 1 the fifth episode of Nero a metà 3 will be broadcast, the rerun of the third season of the fiction with Claudio Amendola and Miguel Gobbo Diaz, which is being re-proposed on these summer Mondays to once again enthuse the public with its stories. The TV series sees Claudio Amendola himself behind the camera (for episodes 1-6). At his side, Enrico Rosati (for episodes 7-12). But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

In the first episode of the evening entitled “Guilty omissions” Alba (Rosa Diletta Rossi), together with her sister Alice (Sabrina Martina) and Federico (Luca Cesa) go to the place where Clara’s (Margherita Laterza) lifeless body was found. Malik (Miguel Gobbo Diaz) begins to suspect the boy and decides to investigate him. Meanwhile, a young man in very bad shape shows up at the police station. In fact, given the obvious signs of a beating, he dies in Bragadin’s (Gianluca Gobbi) arms. He doesn’t have time to file a complaint and get justice.

The investigation into the body of Pugliani’s ally, Calzola, leads to a safety deposit box shrouded in mystery. At the same time, Carlo (Claudio Amendola) comes to terms with what he knows: Suleyman had a daughter. He can’t pretend nothing happened. He puts Ottavia (Daphne Scoccia) on his trail. Initially, she has no leads: after one flop after another, however, there is a turning point. A boy leaves her a particular object on the scooter. In the second episode of the evening entitled “Ah, love, love” Spartaco (Eduardo Valdarnini) and Ottavia discover that Pugliani exploits children for his purposes: like mules to transport drugs. The game of seduction between Carlo and Trevi (Giorgia Salari) continues, reaching a goal. However, no expectations are created. Likewise, it is clear that the attraction between Alba and Malik has never died down. The body of a strangled woman has been hidden in a closet. The police find it. Unexpected twists take place in the search for the perpetrator.

Black Half 3: The Cast

We have seen the plot of the fifth episode of Nero a metà 3 in rerun, but what is the complete cast of the TV series starring Claudio Amendola broadcast on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles. Let’s start with the fixed cast:

Claudio Amendola is Carlo Guerrieri

Miguel Gobbo Diaz is Malik Soprani

Rosa Diletta Rossi is Alba Guerrieri

Lucky Cerlino is Mario Muzo

Alessandro Sperduti is Marco Cantabella

Margherita Vicario is Cinzia Repola

Claudia Vismara is Monica Porta

Alessia Barela is Cristina Regelli

Angela Finocchiaro is Giovanna Di Castro

Daphne Scoccia is Ottavia Danti

Margherita Laterza is Clara Soldani

Giorgia Salari is Giulia Trevi

Gianluca Gobbi is Lorenzo Bragadin

Caterina Guzzanti is Elisa Cori

Eduardo Valdarnini is Spartacus Mattei

Adriano Pantaleo is Ciro Santillo

Luca Cesa is Federico Viessi

Sabrina Martina is Alice Levani

Location

We have seen the plot and cast of the episode of Nero a metà 3, but where was the TV series filmed (location)? The fiction, like the past seasons, was filmed in Rome, both in the exteriors and interiors. The Capital is also the protagonist within the plots, thus offering numerous places along which the protagonists find themselves collecting clues for the cases they work on.