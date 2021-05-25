Nerja is not know for its specialized bicycle lanes … because it only has one, but the Town Hall plans to change that, connecting Nerja to Maro with one.

The existing one starts, more or less, behind Supersol and follows the river bank down to behind the IES Chaparil (high school).

The Town Hall has been mulling over laying a bicycle lane for a decade or more along the 2.6km that separate Nerja from Maro.

The present Mayor first announced the project last October but now the Town Council has actually approved the project for the first phase, which corresponds to the section between the Beach Burriana roundabout to the one for the Oasis de Capistrano Urbanization; a distance of around 900 meters.

The Mayor, José Alberto Armijo, explained, “The push behind this idea, which was an election pledge and now going ahead, will provide the municipality with new infrastructure, catering for the needs of our residents and visitors.” He went on to point out that it would improve safety when riding a bicycle in that area, as well as that of pedestrians.

The project was drawn up by Narval Engineering and has a budget of 417,557, euros and is part of the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP). The budget will be funded, shared by EU development funding (80%) and the rest from the municipal coffers (20%).

The second phase comprises of the section between the Badén Fountain roundabout to the one for the N-340 (western entrance for Maro). The budget for both phases has a total of 909,176 euros.

