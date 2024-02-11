He died at the age of 98 Nerio Nesi, Italian politician and banker. This was announced by the Cavour Foundation. Born in Bologna and Turin by adoption, he would have turned 99 in June.

He held various positions in the banking world and was president of Bnl. For many years a leader of the Socialist Party, he was Minister of Public Works in the PDCI in the second Amato government between 2000 and 2001. He presided over the Cavour Foundation until a few months ago.