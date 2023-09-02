They have come to compare it with the Terminator, but not with the titanium robot played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, but with Terminator 2 and that unclassifiable character of liquid metal. She herself looks like someone sent from the future. Her projects move between art, science, design and engineering like sprouts of a new era. The Israeli-American architect Neri Oxman (47 years old) designs structures stronger than steel woven with thousands of silkworms or space suits that adhere to the body like another skin.

Brad Pitt asks him for advice on urban projects; the singer Björk orders masks with fluorescent microorganisms for her concerts; Jeff Bezos reserves a place in the ships blue origin for his experiments with bees; MoMA in New York opens its doors to him as if it were his house. And it is that Oxman, a professor at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States (MIT) and director of the Mediated Matter research group, is weaving a silent revolution on the relationship between humanity and nature, on the materials we use to build the world.

“More than 300 million tons of plastic are produced every year, less than 10% is recycled while the rest ends up in landfills or in the oceans. Why do we keep designing with plastics? Cellulose, chitin or pectin present in trees, crustaceans or apples are more efficient and adaptable organic materials than human-made structures”, she explains. In her lectures, Oxman draws a line from the industrial revolution where mass production and assembly prevail, a conception of the world where everything is made up of parts that are assembled. Nature, she emphasizes, works differently, grows, evolves.

Oxman grew up looking at the trees in his grandmother’s garden in Haifa and hearing stories about Genesis. She does not consider herself religious, but she remembers that first tree created by God that had not evolved and seemed to be made of a single element. She thus she arrived at chitin, the second most abundant biopolymer on the planet —after cellulose— which is found in shrimps, crabs or scorpions. With her shells, she produced a paste to design, with 3D printers, giant leaves where bacteria live that transform carbon dioxide into sugar. The project is called waterleaf and can biodegrade in the rain.

If you want to support the development of quality journalism, subscribe. subscribe

“I met Neri Oxman 16 years ago and since then she has been at the forefront building a new way forward, pushing architects and designers to get involved with nature. Neri is developing new techniques and materials, recognizing that design is an agent of change,” Paola Antonelli, MoMA’s senior curator and director of research and development, comments by email. In 2020 Antonelli was the curator of the exhibition Material Ecologywhich included some of Oxman’s most relevant works, such as the Silk Pavilion, a dome three meters in diameter woven by worms.

Material ecology is the term that Oxman likes to define his work, the path of design inspired by nature and nature created by design. Her parents, renowned architects in Israel, instilled in her a love of art while she was training as an air force pilot. Inside a supersonic plane with missiles that can break mountains, she was aware of the creative and destructive capacity of the human being. After ascending to the rank of lieutenant she decided to study medicine. After two years, the human anatomy fell short of the organism she really wanted to dissect: the planet. That’s how she came to architecture.

After receiving two of the most prestigious design awards in the United States, such as the National Design Awards (2018) and the Vilcek Prize (2014), the architect has begun a new adventure with her company Oxman, a atelier of biologists, engineers, beekeepers, worms, bees that represent the Age of Entanglement (era of entanglement) that she professes. “In the future, buildings will not be built, they will be cultivated,” she details. Initiatives such as covering constructions with melanin —a material as old as the dinosaurs— to block ultraviolet rays, or crystals with microorganisms that produce energy from the sun, are part of the portfolio. The search for materials has gone hand in hand with new technologies such as 3D glass printers or robotic arms that are expected to start the new generation of cities in 10 years.

“[La] ability of [Neri] to combine design and science is amazing. He has a unique ability to anticipate the future. It is a gift to the planet”, comments Pamela Silver, a professor of biochemistry and systems biology at Harvard University, one of the most influential researchers in synthetic biology in the world.

Oxman has just become a mother, a branch of her vital tree that has reaffirmed her commitment to the future. From the panoramic terrace of her Manhattan office, she gazes out at the concrete and steel jungle that stretches out below her. One of her projects is to recover part of the essence of primitive Manhattan, as biodiverse as Yellowstone Park. In the models, giant mushrooms like stadiums coexist with the skyscrapers.

sign up here to the weekly newsletter of Ideas.