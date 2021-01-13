Real Murcia has got down to work and in just a few hours they have made their first two winter signings. The first, the right lane demanded by Adrián Hernández, a priority for Churra’s coach. After a long wait and once the grana technical secretariat had to discard Mario Sánchez, who will not move from the Cultural Leonesa, the Murcian club set its sights on Adán Gurdiel, who on Wednesday afternoon disassociated himself definitely from UCAM and will play the rest of the season at the Enrique Roca stadium.

The Leonese defender leaves the university club after three seasons in which he has accumulated 65 games, although he leaves La Condomina with a bad taste in his mouth after Salmerón did not count on him and signed Romera to replace him. The Almeria coach has preferred a more defensive profile on his right side and even put the youth squad Johan ahead of the now new player grana.

The Murcia coach, however, wants Gurdiel to position him as a right lane incorporated in a five-man defense due to his ability to join the attack, a mission that Antonio Navas has not been able to fulfill with the expected precision. Gurdiel also has extensive post-military experience in teams such as Ponferradina, Cultural Leonesa, Lorca FC, Racing de Santander and UCAM, clubs he has defended in 188 games.

He had offers such as Numancia and Balompédica Linense, among others, but his priority, and also that of his partner, has been to stay in the city of Murcia.

Consolidated goalkeeper



Around eight o’clock in the afternoon, Nereo Champagne, a goalkeeper born 35 years ago in Argentina, arrived in Murcia and will occupy the place left by Tanis Marcellán. In his native country he defended the goals of San Lorenzo de Almagro, Ferro and Olimpo, before making the leap to Spain, where he has played for Leganés and Oviedo.

At the Madrid club, under the command of Asier Garitano in the First Division, he barely played 14 games between the League and the Cup, while in the Asturian team he played 29 Second Division games in the 2018-19 season and another 19 in the 2019 season. twenty. This season he was without a team until Real Murcia, who did not want to wait for René, signed him.