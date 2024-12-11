Nerea attended the already emblematic trial of Big Brotherwhere he was accused of being “jealous, riding chickens and screaming when he is not right”, as he told him judge Pedro Chamorrowho also mediated in the famous trial of Albert Infante in GH VIP.

The contestant surprised the judge, since she pleaded guilty. “I regret certain things,” he assumed. The first witness who entered the room was Natalia, Luis’s mother and, therefore, Nerea’s mother-in-law. “I think that He is young and has insecuritiesbut try to rectify it,” he said.

“There is an abnormal situation“, the judge ruled. “You have coincided with another witness, whom he has vetoed“, Chamorro revealed. “We have argued on the set and we are not going to reach an agreement, only to argue,” Natalia explained about Milagros, Nerea’s mother.

Nerea did not understand what was happening. “What’s wrong?” she asked worriedly, putting her hands to her head while crying. “There is no need for you to worry, I just told them that I wasn’t going to argue with your mother. and they told me that I would come in first and then she,” Natalia explained.

In addition, he also detailed why he had not directly vetoed his mother-in-law. “I told the team I didn’t want to come.but they insisted that it was and that it would be done this way,” he revealed. Finally, they did not agree and Nerea was declared guilty with 83% of the audience’s votes.