The signed fun and entertainment tour resumes at full speed Gamers Arena. Last weekend at BolognaFiere they were good 45 thousand people who have flocked to the tournaments, shows and interactive shows offered within the framework of the NerdShow 2023.

The new year has brought big news to the formula that many appreciated last year. Inside the Arena, the many novelties met with great success, including the Sorry Mom Tattoo studio which saw the artists Mr. Brogna, Riffblast and Alex Kane continuously engaged during the 2 days of the event.

by no less thanIndie Worlda corner dedicated to young videogame developers, where the public got to know the game developers “Heartbit Interactive”, “Bamboo Studio” and “Trinity Team”.

Finally, in the VRClub Italy and Lasertag Club area, many were able to have fun with the new technologies in virtual reality.

Video games as an integration tool thanks to the project with ANFASS Mirandola which attracted the attention of the neighboring ANFFAS, but also free tournaments organized together with Brotherhood Italian Gaming which supported an interactive and interesting space on video games in all their social aspects.

Among the guests, the guys from the podcasts Video Games Encyclopedia And Arcadia Cafewhile on Sunday Gamers Arena hosted YouTuber Tearless Raptor to meet and play together with fans.