Wizards of the Coast just announced that Dungeons & Dragons Finally, the English language is officially expanded from September, this means that the books of this endearing board game will arrive in several languages: Spanish, German, French and Italian.

Among all that will be published we have the three (indispensable) basic regulations, as well as the Essential Kit and from 2021 a cycle of new releases will be launched, with new books that will be located approximately quarterly to offer more recent titles and popular with international audiences.

The goal of this ad is to make Dungeons and dragons expand to more users and in a much easier way for everyone. The locations can be that bridge that had not been built in the past.

Let us not lose sight of the fact that all products localized in Spanish from Dungeons and dragons They will be available in Latin America approximately one month after their launch in Europe. In addition, all products will arrive updated with the most recent errata modifications of the original English books, making these versions the most up-to-date in the world.

We also recommend: Baldur’s Gate III: The Other Game of the Year You Didn’t Play

What are the first Dungeons and Dragons products to arrive in Latin America?

Right off the bat you will find the Essential Kit with everything you need to start playing Dungeons and dragons. We will also have the Player’s Manual, the Dungeon master and the Monster Manual: the essentials for assembling a group of adventurers with your friends.

If that’s not enough, you’ll also find the Basic Regulations Gift Set: A Premium Compilation of the Player’s Manual, the Dungeon Master’s Guide and the Monster Manual with Foil covers and a DM Screen with a special illustration (the same as the Dungeon Kit in English), and all this presented in a beautiful case for easy portability.

This will be a great opportunity to fully enter the world of Dungeons and dragons since all the original material will arrive in Spanish and with the pertinent corrections. It is time to assemble that group of friends and wake up playing non-stop.

Fountain



