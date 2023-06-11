The 0-1 draw in the final against Manchester City didn’t dispel the adrenaline of the Inter fans

Choirs, flags and even fireworks. Before, during and after. Despite the defeat. Piazza Duomo turns black and blue for one evening.

The 90′ ​​of Piazza Duomo — Already half an hour before the start of the match, dozens of supporters wearing Inter shirts gathered in front of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II to follow the match together, embracing each other, with their eyes fixed on the screens of smartphones and tablets. After 45 tense minutes, the interval was an opportunity to ease the tension, singing chants for Lautaro and his teammates. Enthusiasm was inevitably extinguished by Rodri’s decisive goal, announced by those who had the best internet connection and were following the match a few seconds before the others.

Cheers and applause — Surprisingly, after the end of the match, the group of supporters in the Cathedral began to get bigger and bigger. From a hundred supporters to over three hundred Nerazzurri fans. After some initial hesitation, the chants of thanks for Inzaghi’s team became more and more, to the point of convincing hundreds of people to converge towards the center of the square. There were also smoke bombs and fireworks: purchased with the intention of celebrating a historic success, they were used to thank the Nerazzurri players anyway. Interista pride, despite the knockout. See also Women's Champions League: This is how the road to the final has been after the draw

June 11, 2023

