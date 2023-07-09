“We made Europe, we also make Italy”, sang Giorgio Gaber. Here it is: Inter – international par excellence, the club of the “brothers of the world”, brought to glory by foreign nuclei such as the German one between the 80s and 90s and the Argentine one with Mancini and Mourinho – is increasingly blue. In Madrid in 2010 it had no Italians on the pitch among the starters, at the 2006 World Cup it was represented only by Materazzi – considering that Grosso officially became a Nerazzurri player after his exploit in Germany – and at the 2021 European Championships by Barella and Bastoni, with the defender however employed only against Wales. But what has been an ongoing process for years has now become a tangible reality: yes, Ital-Inter was definitively born with the purchase of Frattesi.