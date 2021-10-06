Idea Factory International released the opening footage for Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars, coming October 29th. Within the video, which you will find at the end of the article, not only will we be able to take a preview look at the protagonists of the title but we will be able to get a taste of the main song “Utae Odor Otome wa Tsuyoshi” realized by Asaka.

Before leaving you to the video I remind you that Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA will be available in Europe from 29 October exclusively on PlayStation 4. You can find more details on the game and its Limited Edition in our previous article. Good vision.

Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars – Opening cinematic

“Game Ninja World”, a world where all ninjas come together. As the struggle for control of the country intensified between the feudal lords of each land, sparks flew between the two major powers and the two main ninja schools. “Konbaryuu” learned the art of ninjutsu through the “Command Technique”, while “Hakobaryuu” learned the art of ninjutsu through the “Action Technique”. The two factions were fighting for supremacy when a mysterious army of mechanical ninjas using a “Shooting Technique” suddenly attacked them. In the blink of an eye, the army of ninja machines had already overwhelmed the lower powers and its leader You Geima made an announcement to the whole world. It’s time for the “Super NINJA Wars” to establish which is the strongest ninja school in the world!

Source: Idea Factory International Street Siliconera