Idea Factory International announced the arrival of versions in Europe Nintendo Switch And PC for Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars.

Already available on PlayStation 4, the title will arrive on Switch and PC in the course of spring 2022 both in physical and digital edition. As previously anticipated, this version of the title will introduce a new level of difficulty, moreover all costumes released previously in the form of DLC will already be included within the title. You can find more details in our previous article.

But that is not all. The software house has in fact announced that the version Nintendo Switch it will also be available in a Limited Edition exclusive ofEuropean IFI Online Store which will include a copy of the game, the steelbook case, a reversible cover, an artbook with hard cover, the soundtrack CD, a set of collectible cards and a wall scroll, all enclosed in a collector’s box. At the moment the price of this edition has not yet been revealed.

We just have to wait to find out more news on these two editions of Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars.

Source: Idea Factory International