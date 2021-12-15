The pages of the last issue of Weekly Famitsu released in Japan reveal that Compile Heart has a version in the pipeline Nintendo Switch of his latest title, the cross-over Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars already available on PlayStation 4 also in Europe, which we talked about in ours review. At the moment the Switch version is confirmed only for the Japanese territory, where the next one will be released March 17, 2022 at a price of 8,360 Yen (about € 65).

This new version of the game will include some new features, such as the “Extremely Hard“With stronger enemies, the”Mushy Mushy”(The contents of which we do not yet know), the 8 costumes released as paid DLC on PS4 and new side events. We do not know if this content will also be made available on the Sony home console.

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu