Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters – Xbox version delayed

Idea Factory International announced that the release date of the Xbox version of Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters It has been postponed. The title will be released on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One starting May 21stthus postponing by a month compared to the previously announced date.

The company also announced that you can now pre-order on its official site there Day One Edition of the game. Inside we will find as a bonus a set of 5 postcards, a set of collector's cards, some stickers and a B2 format fabric poster, all enclosed in a collector's box.

Source: Idea Factory International