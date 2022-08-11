Idea Factory International just announced that Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters, available in Japan since last April, it will finally arrive in Europe in early 2023 (however losing the prefix “Hyperdimension“).

The game will arrive in physical and digital format on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5and only digitally via Steam on PC.

In Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters we will step into the shoes of the CPU candidates led by Nepgearwho awaken from a sleep that lasted two years in one Gamindustri who was upset by a threat called Trendi Phenomenon. While the CPUs slept, the citizens of Gamindustri got used to using a new device called rPhone as the primary method of communication as they were unable to leave their homes while monsters roamed outside. Nepgear and companions will team up with friends old and new to prevent the total destruction of Gamindustri as we know it.

The game will be released in standard and limited editions, which can be purchased through the Idea Factory online store. Below we can see the trailer consisting of the opening movie of the game.

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters – Opening

Source: Idea Factory International