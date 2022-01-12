Compile Heart unveiled some of the unreleased characters we will meet in Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters. Through the pages of Weekly Famitsu the software house has revealed that two of the new protagonists will be inspired by as many iconic videogame franchises: Touhou Project And Higurashi When They Cry.

Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters – New Personages Team Shanghai Alice (Voice actress: Yua Nagae) – inspired by the franchise Touhou Project . A simple girl from PC Continent. Following the Buzzoer Phenomenon receives a monthly sum of money, as the event has ruined his adventure.

Higurashi When They Cry (Voice actress: Mai Nakahara) – inspired by the homonymous series of visual novels. Friendly girl from PC Continent. He is on the lookout for anything he considers cute, which is why he tries to bring home even special children and statues.

Anri (Voice actress: Natsumi Ooshita) – developer with a calm character, she managed to evacuate after the accident at PC Continent.

But I have (Voice actress: Sayumi Suzushiro) – loves smartphones. Whenever she passes out, Anri is always ready to retrieve her. It manufactures surveillance equipment, and is studying the Buzzoer Phenomenon closely.

Gray Sister (voice actress: ???) – Mysterious CPU that will be the key to solving the whole story. Because of her, Nepgear and the other candidates fell asleep for two full years. Gameplay in the game there will be a Heartful Photo Mode thanks to which we will be able to take pictures at certain times.

thanks to which we will be able to take pictures at certain times. Chirper will make its return with a series of improvements, in this new chapter it will have the most similar aspect to that of a social media.

will make its return with a series of improvements, in this new chapter it will have the most similar aspect to that of a social media. battles take place in real time, and we can change the composition of our party at any time.

Waiting for more information and details on the news reported by Weekly Famitsu I remind you that Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters will be available in Japan from 21 April on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

