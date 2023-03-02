The parody carried out by the series is strange: a world that serves as an allegory to the console wars we are used to and the characters that represent these consoles. All stuffed with an avalanche of fan service, JRPG elements and turn-based combat. But this round things have changed a bit and Compile Heart made some choices both narrative and playful to try to bring a breath of fresh air to a series that was starting to become too similar to itself. Let’s find out together how this operation went in our review of Neptunia: Sisters VS Sistersavailable at PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Title: Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC (Steam)

Analyzed version: PC (Steam)

Type: Action JRPG

Players: 1

Publisher: Idea Factory International

Developer: Idea Factory, Compile Heart

Tongue: English (text), Japanese (dubbing)

Exit date: January 25, 2023

Availability: retail, digital delivery

DLCs: Nobody

Note: also available in a Digital Deluxe Edition which includes the digital soundtrack, a digital artbook, an avatar set and an additional costume pack We reviewed Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters with a Steam code provided to us for free by Idea Factory International.

Console war! Or maybe not?

Without going to bother the visual aspect (almost unchanged) the two points where Neptunia: Sisters VS Stthestars brings novelties are the setting of the narrative and the way in which the characters interact with it and fill the story with humor. We are back to Gamindustri and from PC continent comes an unexpected call for help. The Goddess Candidates (our darlings) then head to find out what happened in an abandoned laboratory and deal with a sudden increase in monsters. Finally they find a girl in cryogenics and freeing her of her, it is then she herself who traps them for two years inside the stasis. When they wake up they will find a world very different from how they left it and they will have to understand what happened during their absence and also restore peace in Gamindustri.

Although these are only the events that happen in the first twenty minutes, the story immediately has a good pace that will be constant throughout the game. However, as is the distinctive trait of the series, there will be a large amount of dialogues, even often for their own sake to carry on the humor, the fanservice or underline the character of the large cast. There will therefore be fourth wall breaks, references to the console war, references to other titles and a very light tone, although in general each situation is more multifaceted than in the past. Furthermore, being a title unrelated to the previous ones, it could be easier to approach it if it is the first ever that you take hold of. Inevitably, however, the connections or motivations of some characters could be overlooked, but since it is still a light and humorous story, it may not be such a decisive factor.

We won’t go into spoilers after presenting the incipit of the game, but suffice it to know (to get an idea of ​​the content of Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters) than rather than the console war to which the series had accustomed us, this time we will analyze the relationship (or clash, we could say) between the gaming for consoles and PC versus that of the smartphonesreal narrative catalyst of this chapter.

The tone will remain consistent with the assumptions of the work and we will also see greater care in outlining events, characters and narration compared to the past. This does not mean that it is a game to be taken more seriously, but only that there has been an improvement that has not distorted the consolidated structure. The secondary scenes themselves are numerous, rich and capable of mixing a large amount of fanservice and quotes. Who is already a lover of visual novels therefore it will not remain dry. The plot will then be enriched by a good number of twists and turns and will gradually become even more rhythmic, provided you overcome a certain initial obstacle denoted by a certain general slowness (which, as we will see, will also be reflected in the gameplay).

Despite all this, the technical front fails to fully support the good intentions of an all in all pleasant narrative, as it is nothing exceptional (except for theart style they sprites) with basic animations and rather bare environments when represented in 3D, or in any case certainly not what one would expect from a 2023 game. In particular, the emptiness of certain areas is rather disappointing, in which not even the style and bright colors help to fill the scenarios and the very movements of the characters are affected by this technical backwardness.

A polished series

But let’s get to the more substantial changes that this game has undergone compared to the previous ones. It is the combat system that has undergone the major changes, going from a classic turn-based to a action RPG in which it is possible to combine attacks, blows, special moves by selecting the characters of the group on the fly and being able to form groups of three characters. The options offered by the disc growth system (which can also be searched based on videogame genres) offer many ideas and customization, giving life to a truly satisfying and multifaceted combination of combat and growth.

The system of combos and attack chaining works in a layered way: you start with the attacks of the controlled character and you can bind it to a special of another character with the simple press of a button and at the same time taking control of it. The combinations continue by starting a combo with a more powerful attack (executable by filling a special bar) and again connecting it to that of another character we will take control of. To crown it all there is then the use of special moves that unlock the unique abilities of each of our darlings. However, all that glitters is not gold, as the tutorials will continue for a few hours after starting the game and everything these systems have to offer in combination will not express their full potential until at least some point onwards. game.

Definitely, all these features create a combat system that is fluid, lively and in which there is no dead end once mastered, despite the possibility of making dashes to avoid blows from enemies or block them with a special block. All this would only be positive, if one unfortunately did not take into account a non-negligible aspect, namely the ease of the title. The difficulty calibrated downwards is in fact the main drawback that frustrates some of the good intentions of the combat and growth system: there will never really be a need to use particular tactics (even against bosses) or to prefer certain upgrades instead of others except for your own personal taste in the style of play. And that’s a shame given the fun, fast, and immediate fights.

Dungeons don’t fare much better, where these battle sections should stand out instead. It’s mostly about bare places, devoid of a real one level design interesting if not a basic and linear structure, with corridors that connect the various larger areas where the enemies that will start the fights are present. Nor does it help that these dungeons are long and devoid of interesting ideas other than the occasional interruptions for animated scenes or movies. It will happen, as the hours go by, that many of these too assets are reused and recycled many times.

On the other hand, the longevity is good, which although it does not add up to the same duration as the previous titles, offers several hours of fun and a fair amount of secondary content, which however lead to a backtracking which lead back to the above problem and the little interest aroused by dungeons and their repetitiveness. Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters however, it is helped to stay afloat by the aforementioned artistic side, with detailed character sprites, full of personality and supported by a good dubbing in the original language. The music also accompanies it with a great variety of tracks, although there is a certain recycling of songs from previous games.

Who do we recommend Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters to?

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters is a practically obligatory purchase for fans of the series: there is everything that the other chapters had accustomed us to and even more. Not surprisingly, the fanservice and the darlings of the game will make all those who were waiting for a new chapter happy. At the same time, the changes to the combat system are also a good incentive. For those not already close to the series Sisters VS Sisters it is instead a double-edged sword as it has fewer ties to the previous chapters (thus making it more accessible), but requires a certain predisposition to the genre and its style.

Plot, dialogues and more multifaceted situations than in the past

Rich character growth system

The combat system has been overhauled and it’s fun… …But the battles are very easy

Long, repetitive dungeons with a bite-free level design

Technically backward