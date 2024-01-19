Idea Factory International announces that the version Xbox Of Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters will be available in physical and digital formats from April 16. The title will be compatible with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One and is for sale on official store of the company at the price of €54.99.
The day one edition will include a trading card, a set of 5 postcards, a set of 4 stickers, a B2 format fabric poster and a collector's box.
Source: Idea Factory International
