The version for Nintendo Switch Of Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters the next one will come January 23, 2024 in Europe, as confirmed by Idea Factory International this afternoon.

The title will also arrive on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One during 2024and today a teaser trailer was released showing us the costumes released today, which will be included as standard in the Xbox versions but will only be contained in the Digital Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch.

The Switch version will be characterized by the presence of two new characters, But I have And Anrinot present on other platforms.

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters – Xbox teaser trailer

Source: Idea Factory International